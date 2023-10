Hicks had 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Hicks' 13 tackles were his second double-digit effort of the season, giving him a total of 33 combined tackles through four games. The veteran linebacker has had no less than 116 tackles in each of his last four seasons and remains on pace to continue that trend in 2023. Next up for the Texas product is a matchup against the Chiefs in Week 5.