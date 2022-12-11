Hicks is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions with a toe injury.
Hicks logged three tackles during the first half, though his availability to return to begin the third quarter is up in the air. In his stead, either Troy Dye or Brian Asamoah will likely step up into a bigger role alongside Eric Kendricks.
