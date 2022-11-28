Hicks recorded nine tackles (six solo), including a sack, in Thursday's 33-26 win over the Patriots.
Hicks paced the team in takedowns Thursday, registering at least nine tackles for the fifth time this season. The linebacker was also able to bring down Mac Jones in second quarter to produce his third sack of the campaign. On the year, Hicks is now up to 92 tackles, including three sacks, while also deflecting seven passes, intercepting another and forcing a fumble over 11 games.
