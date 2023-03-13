Hicks agreed to a restructured contract Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Trubune reports.
Hicks was scheduled to count $6.5 million against the Vikings' cap in 2023, but he's converted a portion of his salary into a bonus to create room for Minnesota. The 30-year-old started all 17 games for the Vikings last season, recording 129 tackles and three sacks on 81% of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Big stats in first year with Vikes•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Tallies 10 stops in Week 16•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Registers nine tackles in win•