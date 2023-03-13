Hicks agreed to a restructured contract Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Trubune reports.

Hicks was scheduled to count $6.5 million against the Vikings' cap in 2023, but he's converted a portion of his salary into a bonus to create room for Minnesota. The 30-year-old started all 17 games for the Vikings last season, recording 129 tackles and three sacks on 81% of the defensive snaps.

