Hicks, who missed practices at the start of training camp due to a non-COVID illness, is participating in training camp practices, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Hicks was held out of practices as a precaution, but it appears the linebacker is good to go moving forward. According to Hasan, Hicks is one of several starters to be isolated from other defensive players to work with the position coaches individually during portions of practice. The veteran will look to secure a starting role in Minnesota after a solid season with the Cardinals in 2021.