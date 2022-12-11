Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately able to come back in and record five tackles and one pass defended during the second half. However, it appears the 30-year-old may still have a significant toe issue, and this impending MRI should provide more clarity on his health heading into the Vikings' Week 15 contest against Indianapolis on Saturday. Hicks recorded 97 tackles, three sacks and eight passes defended while playing the vast majority of defensive snaps heading into Week 14, so his absence would be a significant loss for Minnesota's defense.