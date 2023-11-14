The Vikings placed Hicks (shin) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Hicks' move to IR comes after he required an emergency surgical procedure Sunday to alleviate "compartment syndrome" related to a shin contusion he suffered in the Vikings' win over the Saints earlier in the day, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The standout linebacker has since been released from the hospital, but he'll now be sidelined for the Vikings' next four games while he recovers from surgery. His absence should pave the way for Ivan Pace to serve as the Vikings' defensive playcaller, while Troy Dye and practice-squad signee Anthony Barr look like the top candidates to fill Hicks' vacated snaps at linebacker. Through Minnesota's first 10 games, Hicks tallied 87 tackles, one sack, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.