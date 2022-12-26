Hicks recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.
Saturday's matchup versus New York accounted for Hicks' first double-digit tackling performance since he logged 12 stops against Washington back in Week 9. The veteran is in line to continue starting at linebacker when Minnesota travels across the border to Green Bay on New Year's Day.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Registers nine tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Logs double-digit tackles again•
-
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Records six tackles in Week 8•