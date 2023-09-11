Hicks started at middle linebacker and had three tackles and a quarterback hurry in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Hicks is a cornerstone of the defense as he played on 66 of the defense's 68 snaps and is the only linebacker to remain on the field in all formations. He could get more sacks this season as the Vikings utilized more blitzes under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
