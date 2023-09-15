Hicks had 11 tackles (eight solo), including one tackle for loss, in Thursday's 34-28 loss to the Eagles.

Despite missing part of the game due to a lower leg injury, Hicks was one of three Vikings to rack up double-digit tackles. Minnesota's defense spent most of the game on the field due to its inability to slow down Philadelphia's ground game, as the Eagles finished with 259 rushing yards. With 14 tackles through two games, Hicks is on pace to top 100 tackles for a fifth consecutive season.