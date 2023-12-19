Hicks (shin) is hoping to play against the Lions on Sunday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hicks has yet to have his 21-day practice window opened, but head coach Kevin O'Connell stated Monday that it would happen this week, which would likely put Hicks back practicing with the team Wednesday. Depending on how his leg responds, it's feasible the 31-year-old could return in Week 16, but he'll need to be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's divisional clash with Detroit.