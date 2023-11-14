Hicks (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Hicks underwent a procedure to reduce swelling of his right leg due to compartment syndrome Sunday after the team's win over the Saints. It's unclear how much time the 31-year-old may miss, but he'll need at least a week to recover and remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning recuperating.
