Vikings' Jordan Martin: Heads to Minnesota

Martin signed a contract with the Vikings on Wednesday.

Martin went to minicamp with the Jets after going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2018 and played for San Diego in the AAF before it collapsed. The 24-year-old should compete for a depth role in the secondary with the Vikings.

