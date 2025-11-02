Mason rushed 10 times for 36 yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Mason opened the game splitting work as customary with Aaron Jones, but the latter's exit early in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury afforded more opportunity for the former. Mason still found running room mostly at a premium against a talented Lions run defense, and while Jones' inability to return to the game would seemingly portend a potentially serious injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports the veteran back has an AC joint sprain and believes he'll be available for a Week 10 home matchup against the Ravens.