Mason rushed 15 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the Vikings' 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Mason saw opportunities limited somewhat by game script at certainly points, but the offseason addition put together serviceable performance that he rounded out with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season via a one-yard run late in the third quarter. Mason has topped out at Sunday's rushing yardage total in the last three games following a 116-yard, two-touchdown tally versus the Bengals in Week 3, but he should remain the lead back in a Week 8 road matchup against the Chargers on Thursday night with Aaron Jones (IR, hamstring) still sidelined.