Mason and Aaron Jones are listed as co-starting running backs on the Vikings' unofficial depth chart following cut-down day Sunday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

The 49ers dealt Mason to Minnesota in March 2025, and the pairing of him and Jones meant a split backfield last season, with the former getting 173 touches to the latter's 160 along the way. Jones did play in four fewer games than Mason (12 vs. 16), but Mason handled far more goal-line carries (29 vs. 14), finishing with six TDs to Jones' three. A similar breakdown of work is expected for the duo in 2026, meaning Mason may have the safer fantasy floor of the two.