Vikings' Jordan Mason: Does little with 10 carries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason rushed 10 times for 29 yards during Sunday night's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.
Mason played 36 percent of offensive snaps Week 15, again working behind Aaron Jones (58 percent), who was also quiet versus Dallas with just 12 carries for 34 yards. While Mason was not targeted a single time, however, Jones continues to contribute as a pass-catcher, securing all three of his targets for 31 yards. Mason warrants less fantasy consideration than Jones, and neither are necessarily in the mix as more than flex options, but both runners will face a plus matchup and touchdown opportunity on the road against the Giants in Week 16.
