Mason rushed eight times for 20 yards in the Vikings' 19-15 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Playing in his second game since returning from an IR stint due to a thumb injury, Mason paced the Vikings' ground attack in carries but finished two yards behind Aaron Jones, who logged five totes. Mason also wasn't targeted for the second time in three games, and Minnesota's running game figures to continue in a fantasy-averse timeshare between the two. Mason will look to make inroads against what has been an improved Bills run defense in a Week 9 home showdown on Monday night, Nov. 9.