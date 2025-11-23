Vikings' Jordan Mason: Efficient with eight carries Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason rushed eight times for 42 yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
The majority of Mason's production came on one carry, a game-long 22-yard scamper. That also helped him to the team lead in rushing yards, and he finished the afternoon with just one fewer carry than backfield mate Aaron Jones. Mason should continue operating in a relatively robust role on the ground in a Week 13 road matchup against the Seahawks, although his minuscule participation in the passing game does cap his overall upside.
