Mason rushed 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't targeted in the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Making his first start in place of Aaron Jones (IR-hamstring), Mason delivered on lofty expectations from fantasy managers with an ultra-efficient performance. The offseason addition consistently rattled off productive gains throughout the afternoon, and he found the end zone from five and four yards out in the second and third quarter, respectively. Mason shared work with Zavier Scott (eight carries) and Cam Akers (five carries), but that was at least partly a byproduct of the Vikings being able to rest starters in the second half. Mason will remain a coveted option in all formats when Minnesota faces off with the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4.