Mason rushed four times for three yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Vikings' 37-10 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Mason saw Aaron Jones return from a four-game stay on injured reserve for Thursday's contest, and the former finished with a season-low carry total. While that was partly due to Jones' return, game script also played a significant role, as the Vikings were already down 21-3 at the half. Mason appears likely to slide back into a complementary role that should still yield him a serviceable amount of work in games where the Vikings have a chance to run a more balanced attack, with a Week 9 road matchup against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2 serving as the next opportunity to see how the backfield shakes out.