Mason (thumb), who remains on injured reserve, practiced in full Wednesday.

The Vikings designated Mason for return from IR on Monday, and two days later he was uninhibited on the practice field. He's seeking his first game action since Week 1, after which he underwent surgery on a small fracture in his thumb. The team will need to activate Mason by Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday against the Colts, but a full practice Wednesday puts him on pace to be involved in such a transaction.