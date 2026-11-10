Mason rushed six times for 35 yards and brought in two of three targets for seven yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Mason was markedly more efficient than backfield mate Aaron Jones with his opportunities, averaging 5.8 yards per carry compared to the latter's 3.2. Both backs' touches were limited due to game script, however, but Mason's 5.8 yards per carry was an encouraging figure. The veteran back next takes aim at the Packers defense in a Week 10 road matchup on Sunday.