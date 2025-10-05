Mason rushed 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for four yards in the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns in London on Sunday.

Mason's rushing opportunities were capped, but he locked in a solid fantasy day with a three-yard touchdown run to cap off the first drive of the second half. The offseason addition generally found tough sledding on the ground outside of the short score and his game-long 14-yard run, but he continued to keep Minnesota's ground attack viable in the ongoing absence of Aaron Jones (IR, hamstring). Mason should be in line to remain the lead back when the Vikings come out of the Week 6 bye with a Week 7 home matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19.