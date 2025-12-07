Mason carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders.

Aaron Jones saw a little more volume and gained a little more real estate with 14 carries for 76 yards, but Mason was the one who got into the end zone on an eight-yard dash in the second quarter. Mason also topped 50 rushing yards for the first time since Week 7 as he saw double-digit carries for the first time since Week 9. If the Minnesota backfield remains close to a 50-50 split again in Week 15, Mason stands a good chance of posting strong numbers against a vulnerable Cowboys defense.