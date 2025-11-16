Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets six touches to Jones' 19
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason rushed six times for 45 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.
Mason didn't get many opportunities as the Vikings played catch-up for most of the game, so superior pass catcher Aaron Jones out-touched Mason 19-6. Mason made the most of his limited chances, breaking free for a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. With Jones operating as the top option in Minnesota's backfield heading into a Week 12 trip to Green Bay, Mason may not get many carries against the stout Packers run defense.
