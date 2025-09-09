Mason rushed 15 times for 68 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Mason comfortably led the Vikings in rush attempts and rushing yards, outpacing the only other running back to log a carry, Aaron Jones, by seven carries and 45 yards. The Week 1 usage between the two players is eye-catching to say the least, considering Jones is the established incumbent of the ground attack under a returning coaching staff. Nevertheless, Mason is a proven commodity as an offseason addition, and head coach Kevin O'Connell may be most comfortable affording the latter the bulk of early-down work on most weeks. The next opportunity to see how the pecking order shakes out comes in a Week 2 home matchup against the Falcons on Sunday night.