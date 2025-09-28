Mason carried the ball 16 times for 57 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers in Dublin.

The former 49ers wasn't able to repeat his Week 3 breakout versus Cincinnati against a tougher front seven, and Mason's longest run against Pittsburgh went for only nine yards. He also saw backup RB Zavier Scott catch a 16-yard TD in the fourth quarter as Minnesota tried to come back from a 21-6 deficit. Things won't get any easier for Mason in Week 5, as he'll take on a Browns defense in London that has already stuffed Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs this season.