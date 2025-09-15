Mason is a candidate for more touches with Aaron Jones (hamstring) potentially being limited or sidelined Sunday versus the Bengals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kevin O'Connell relayed the news regarding Jones on Monday, and the situation should gain clarity once the Vikings are required to post Week 3 injury reports, starting Wednesday. In any case, Mason already had a leg up on Jones through two games this season, handling 24 carries for 98 yards and gathering in three of four targets for 15 yards, while Jones notched 13 carries for 46 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 44 yards and one touchdown. Assuming Jones is out this weekend, most of his touches will be gobbled up by Mason.