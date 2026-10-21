Head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Mason (thumb) is expected to practice Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings designated Mason to return from injured reserve Monday after he missed the team's previous four games due to a small fracture in his thumb that required surgery. His activity level Wednesday will serve as his base line for Week 7 prep, but per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the team is optimistic that Mason will do enough this week to be activated ahead of Sunday's contest against the Colts.