Vikings' Jordan Mason: Injures ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game at the Giants.
Both Mason and fellow RB Aaron Jones injured their ankles in the first quarter of Week 16 action, but while Mason was spotted getting on a cart, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Jones was jogging on the sideline, according to Lewis. Zavier Scott took over the Vikings backfield to begin their second possession of the contest.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Does little with 10 carries•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets into end zone in rout•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Takes over for injured starter•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Efficient with eight carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets six touches to Jones' 19•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Works behind Jones•