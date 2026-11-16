Mason carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers.

The fifth-year RB led the Vikings in rushing yards, but Aaron Jones was the more productive player in the backfield, gaining 55 scrimmage yards on 12 touches and scoring on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter. Mason has yet to get into the end zone in four games since returning from a thumb injury, piecing together 182 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry while working in a timeshare with Jones. He could break that drought in Week 11, in a potential revenge game against the 49ers.