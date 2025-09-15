Mason rushed nine times for 30 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to Atlanta.

Mason was already seeing early-down work before co-starter Aaron Jones (hamstring) was forced out of the contest with an injury. The latter did not return Sunday, and Jones' status going forward is currently unclear. The gradual shift by Minnesota's coaching staff towards the younger, more-explosive Mason early in the season was clear, and the injury to his backfield mate only solidifies that movement. Managers should look past this statistical dud and start Mason with confidence heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Bengals.