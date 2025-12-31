Vikings' Jordan Mason: Limited in return to practice
Mason (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.
This marks Mason's first notable on-field work since he suffered an ankle injury early Week 16 at the Giants. Aaron Jones has paced the Vikings backfield for most of the last two contests, but he wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to a new hip issue. The activity levels of both players bears watching as the week goes on to see who among them may be available Sunday against the Packers.