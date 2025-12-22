Vikings' Jordan Mason: Listed as DNP on Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Both Mason and Aaron Jones left the Vikings' first possession of Sunday's win at the Giants due to ankle injuries, and while Jones was able to return and finish out the contest, Mason was ruled out not long after his initial exit. Minnesota didn't hold practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions, but Mason appears in danger of logging his first absence of the season.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Won't return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Does little with 10 carries•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets into end zone in rout•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Takes over for injured starter•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Efficient with eight carries Sunday•