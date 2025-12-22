default-cbs-image
Mason (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Both Mason and Aaron Jones left the Vikings' first possession of Sunday's win at the Giants due to ankle injuries, and while Jones was able to return and finish out the contest, Mason was ruled out not long after his initial exit. Minnesota didn't hold practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions, but Mason appears in danger of logging his first absence of the season.

