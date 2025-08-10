Mason rushed for 20 yards on four carries and failed to catch his only target in Saturday's 20-10 preseason win over the Texans.

Getting the start with Aaron Jones held out of the lineup Minnesota's exhibition opener, Mason saw a heavy workload on the team's first drive and then checked out of the contest. Mason was very productive last season with the 49ers in Kyle Shanahan's RB-friendly scheme, but it's not yet clear how big a role he'll have with the Vikings behind Jones, who is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he amassed 1,546 scrimmage yards and played all 17 regular-season games.