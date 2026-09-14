Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Mason is being further evaluated after experiencing thumb soreness coming out of Sunday's 39-22 win over the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Mason (30 of 65 offensive snaps) and Aaron Jones (29 snaps) had a near-even split of the backfield reps in Week 1, with the former leading the ground attack with 59 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while going without a target. The 27-year-old apparently hurt his thumb at some point during the contest, but the Vikings haven't yet indicated that the injury is anything more than a day-to-day concern. Mason will likely be put through more tests before the Vikings have a clearer picture of his status heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Bears.