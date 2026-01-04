Mason carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers.

With Aaron Jones (hip) ruled out for the Vikings' regular-season finale, Mason led the backfield with his best yardage total since Week 3. Fullback C.J. Ham vultured a one-yard TD run in the second quarter, however. Mason finishes his first season in Minnesota with 758 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries, and with both Jones and Mason on affordable contracts in 2026, the duo will likely remain in some form of timeshare next season.