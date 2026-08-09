Vikings' Jordan Mason: Running well early in camp

Mason has been putting together a productive training camp with the Vikings, Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports reports.

Mason is expected to operate in a timeshare with veteran Aaron Jones in the backfield for a second straight season. The running back has made an early statement at camp, showing some added burst in his second year in Kevin O'Connell's offensive system. Jones was limited to 12 contests due to injury in 2025, and he'll turn 32 before the end of the upcoming season, so 27-year-old Mason could be asked to handle a larger split of the workload in Year 2 in Minnesota.