Mason rushed 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 39-22 win over the Packers.

Mason had three more carries than Aaron Jones, and neither of Minnesota's top two running backs recorded a catch. Jones and Mason each had a short touchdown run as the Vikings compiled 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points, with Mason's coming on a one-yard run with 4:48 to play. Mason set a career high with six rushing touchdowns during the 2025 regular season while rushing for 758 yards in his first year with the Vikings following a three-year stint in San Francisco. Jones and Mason are expected to split carries again in Week 2 at Chicago.