Mason and Aaron Jones (knee) will share the backfield against the Lions on Sunday after the latter avoided an injury designation for Week 8, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jones injured his knee against the Colts in Week 7, so Mason ended up leading the Vikings backfield in touches and finished with 15 carries for 68 yards while failing to haul in either of his two targets from Kyler Murray. Jones has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC North tilt after logging a full practice Friday, so he and Mason figure to split duties for that contest while rookie sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne operates in a depth role.