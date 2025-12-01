Mason took six carries for 47 yards while catching his only target for one yard in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks.

Mason took over lead back duties after starter Aaron Jones (shoulder) exited the contest early in the second half. The 26-year-old Mason finished as Minnesota's leading rusher after gashing Seattle's defense on limited opportunities. It is currently unclear if Jones will be forced to miss any time with the shoulder injury, but fantasy managers should monitor the situation after Mason thrived in the starter's absence earlier in the schedule. Minnesota's backup averaged 15.0 carries for 70.5 yards with four touchdowns scored in four spot-starts spanning Weeks 3 through 7. If Jones were to miss next Sunday's matchup against Washington, then Mason would instantly become a hot waiver target in Week 14.