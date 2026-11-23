Mason rushed 11 times for 38 yards while catching his lone target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers.

Mason had one more carry and eight more rushing yards than Aaron Jones, but Jones' totals included an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. They have worked in a near-even split when both veteran RBs have been healthy, but Mason hasn't scored since Week 1. Between his lack of TDs and minimal involvement as a pass catcher (three receptions for six yards in six games), Mason hasn't provided much fantasy value ahead of a Week 12 home game against the Falcons.