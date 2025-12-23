Vikings' Jordan Mason: Tracking toward Week 17 absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
With the Vikings estimating Mason as a non-participant on both of their first two Week 17 injury reports, the 26-year-old hasn't been ruled out from playing Thursday against the Lions, but he's being viewed as a "longshot" to suit up, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Assuming Mason is formally ruled out for the Week 17 game following the release of Wednesday's injury report, Aaron Jones would be in line to lead the Minnesota backfield Thursday, provided he can move past the ankle injury that rendered him a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Listed as DNP on Monday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Won't return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Does little with 10 carries•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets into end zone in rout•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Takes over for injured starter•