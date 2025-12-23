Mason (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

With the Vikings estimating Mason as a non-participant on both of their first two Week 17 injury reports, the 26-year-old hasn't been ruled out from playing Thursday against the Lions, but he's being viewed as a "longshot" to suit up, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Assuming Mason is formally ruled out for the Week 17 game following the release of Wednesday's injury report, Aaron Jones would be in line to lead the Minnesota backfield Thursday, provided he can move past the ankle injury that rendered him a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through.