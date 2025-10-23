Mason is welcoming back Aaron Jones (hamstring) to the Vikings backfield for Thursday's game at the Chargers.

Jones hasn't played since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury, but Minnesota designated him for return from injured reserve Tuesday and then activated him Thursday following two limited walkthroughs. It's unclear how many snaps and touches Mason may yield to Jones in his first game back, but Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com suggests that Jones at least will be utilized in a pass-catching capacity. Mason averaged 16.5 touches for 75.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four rushing TDs during Jones' four-game absence.