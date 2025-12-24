Vikings' Jordan Mason: Won't play Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions.
Mason was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Vikings' 16-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. That leaves Aaron Jones as Minnesota's clear RB1 for Christmas Day, and Zavier Scott and Ty Chandler will step into larger, rotational roles in the backfield in Mason's absence. Week 18 against the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 4 is Mason's last opportunity to play this season, given that the Vikings have been eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Tracking toward Week 17 absence•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Listed as DNP on Monday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Won't return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Does little with 10 carries•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets into end zone in rout•