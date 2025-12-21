Vikings' Jordan Mason: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mason (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
With Mason done for the day, Aaron Jones -- who returned to the contest after hurting his ankle -- and Zavier Scott are available to handle Minnesota's Week 16 backfield duties. Mason will thus target a possible return to action Thursday against the Lions.
More News
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Does little with 10 carries•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets into end zone in rout•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Takes over for injured starter•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Efficient with eight carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jordan Mason: Gets six touches to Jones' 19•