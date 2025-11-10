Mason rushed the ball four times for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens. He added one reception on one target for six yards.

Mason has maintained at least an even split with Aaron Jones when both are healthy this campaign, but he matched his season-low in touches Sunday. Jones out-touched Mason 12-5, including both a goal-line opportunity and the majority of targets to the position. Given that Jones was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the game, the workload split doesn't seem to bode well for Mason going forward.