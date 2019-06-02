Taylor may have the early lead on the competition for Minnesota's third-receiver role, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He's impressed coaches and also has a head start since he's previously worked with Vikings assistant head coach-offensive advisor Gary Kubiak's offensive system.

The competition for the third receiver job is fairly wide open with Laquon Treadwell's struggles last season. However, the Vikings offense rarely utilizes the third receiver with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs getting almost all the targets, plus second-round draft pick tight end Irv Smith Jr. may function as a defacto third receiver.