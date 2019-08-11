Taylor didn't play in Thursday's preseason win over New Orleans until the fourth quarter, which may indicate he's fallen down the depth chart, Chad Graff reports. Taylor had one reception for five yards on his lone target.

Taylor was seen as the early leader for the third-receiver role after spring workouts, but there hasn't been as much buzz about him in training camp. Chad Beebe looks to have passed him for the third-receiver role, but it's still early in the preseason.